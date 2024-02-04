EU Foreign Policy Chief Warns Against Collective Punishment In Gaza Due To UNRWA's Defunding

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra)-- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) cannot stop working, otherwise, he warned that it would mean punishing hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza.
"We certainly will talk about also the situation in the Middle East and the dire situation in Gaza," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Brussels where a number of issues are expected to be discussed, including supporting Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
MENAFN04022024000117011021ID1107807494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.