EU Foreign Policy Chief Warns Against Collective Punishment In Gaza Due To UNRWA's Defunding

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra)-- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) cannot stop working, otherwise, he warned that it would mean punishing hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza."We certainly will talk about also the situation in the Middle East and the dire situation in Gaza," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Brussels where a number of issues are expected to be discussed, including supporting Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.