EU Approves $50 Billion In Financing For Ukraine

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra)-- At a critical conference on Thursday, the European Union reached a financing agreement for Ukraine valued over $50 billion, marking a turning point in the conflict.Following Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, vetoing the agreement at an earlier conference, the funds had been stalled since December.Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his backing to the decision after it was announced. "Grateful to @CharlesMichel and EU leaders for establishing the €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027," he tweeted.