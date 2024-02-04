Dialogue Reviews Efforts To Support Host Communities In Balqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, Feb. 1 (Petra) -Ministry of Water and Irrigation's Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) held a dialogue with the local community in Balqa's Seyhan district as a continuation of the project, dubbed: "Supporting Participatory Resource Management to Stabilize the Situation in in Host Communities in Jordan".The project is implemented by the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), according to a WAJ statement.The meeting, which was attended by representatives of various local communities in the target areas, aimed to present the project's achievements and discuss efforts of the institutions and funding agencies and cooperation of the local community in achieving the desired service and benefit for the beneficiary groups, the statement pointed out.Seyhan District Governor, Haitham Hijazi, valued the stakeholders' efforts to improve the region's water situation by improving efficiency of its water supply, quality, and networks, in addition to encouraging the optimal use of water and reducing waste through citizen-oriented awareness.