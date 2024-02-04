Governorates' Certification Offices Will Suspend Services On Sunday - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra)-- The Kingdom's certification offices, including Amman, the capital, will suspend its services on Sunday, February 4, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday.The statement said that the attestation services on that day are only offered at the Ministry's center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., adding that this is for the aim of updating the systems.