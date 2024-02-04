Gaza Death Toll Rose To 27,019 Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression rose to 27,019 victims, and 61,139 injuries, Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday.In a statement, the ministry said the occupation forces committed 15 massacres, claiming 118 lives and 190 injuries during the past 24 hours in Gaza.The ministry added that more than 30,000 displaced Gazans, who are located in schools near Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave, are deprived of water, food, and infant formula.The ministry also called on the United Nations and its institutions to intervene urgently to provide living and health needs of the displaced Gazans.