JEDCO Talks Cooperation With Qatari, Bahraini And Saudi Institutions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Executive Director of Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), Abdel Fattah Kayed, stressed the corporation's role to transform Jordan's youth ideas into sustainable projects, especially in the governorates.Kayed added that Jordan has "professional" human resources and competencies, who contribute to achieve Economic Modernization Vision, especially in light of government support and the Jordanian leadership's follow-up on all steps in this field.Kayed pointed to the Kingdom's legislative and legal reforms during the past two years, which align with the vision's axes that would contribute to raise the Jordanian citizens' living standard and enhance food security.According to a JEDCO statement on Thursday, the Jordanian economic delegation of Rural Economic Growth and Employment Project (REGEP), which is implemented by JEDCO, concluded a visit to the Qatari capital, Doha, today, heading to the Bahraini capital, Manama, for a three-day visit.The delegation's tour aims to strengthen joint cooperation and strengthen relations between Jordanian economic institutions and economic institutions in Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.The delegation held multiple meetings in Doha with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Development Bank (QDB), and Jordanian Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, and participated in the Jordanian National Day celebration, which was held on the sidelines of Expo activities.During the meeting, QFFD Director General, Jassim Al-Kuwari, expressed the fund's welcome to increase cooperation and finance "pioneering" projects in Jordan, especially youth enterprises in rural areas that suffer from high unemployment rates and encourage support for projects that use modern technology and techniques.Al-Kuwari noted this effort especially targets food manufacturing and agricultural sectors, as well as Hassad Food – Investment Arm in Food & Agribusiness Sectors and Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP).QFFD announced its participation in JEDCO-organized Rural Economy Promotion Forum at the end of this February in Amman to review the available opportunities.Meanwhile, Qatar Development Bank expressed its desire to benefit from JEDCO's experience in designing and implementing technical and financial support programmes.The two sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding, aimed to launch joint programs that contribute to support entrepreneurial projects and build a better future for youth in the Middle East region.Hassad Food Director General stressed desire to invest in Jordan's agricultural sector for its "suitable" climate for producing "high-quality" crops.