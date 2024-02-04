17,000 Gaza Children Left Unaccompanied During Israel's Aggression - UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- According to estimates from the United Nations children's agency, at least 17,000 children in the Gaza Strip have been split off from their families almost four months after Israel's assault on Gaza.
Nearly all children in the strip also require mental health support, UNICEF said on Friday.
"Each [child] has a heartbreaking story of loss and grief," said Jonathan Crickx, UNICEF's chief of communication for the occupied Palestinian territories.
He said that during conflicts, it was common for extended families to take care of children who lost their parents.
