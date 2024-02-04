               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
WFP Requests Aid Access In Sudan In Light Of Famine Reports


2/4/2024 7:12:44 AM

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- The number of hungry people in Sudan has doubled over the past year, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday, adding that it is already receiving reports of people dying from starvation.
The agency described the situation as dire, noting that almost 18 million people across the country are currently facing acute hunger.
An estimated five million are experiencing emergency levels of hunger due to conflict in areas such as Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan.

