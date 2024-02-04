US Places New Sanctions On Iran Due To Its Armaments And Cyberactivity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- In an effort to put more pressure on Tehran, the US announced penalties on Friday that were directed at Iran's ballistic missile and drone acquisition programs as well as officials it claimed were responsible for hacking US infrastructure.The U.S. Treasury Department announced in a statement on Friday that it had placed sanctions on four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong that were involved in supplying technology and materials to Iran's drone and ballistic missile programs, as well as a Hong Kong-based company that was selling Iranian goods to Chinese companies.