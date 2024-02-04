Marches Countrywide Against Brutal Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- Large-scale rallies were held today, following Friday prayers, in Amman, and other governorates to demonstrate support for the Gaza Strip, which is the subject of an aggressive and deadly attack by Israeli occupation forces.The marchers, who are representatives of several facets of Jordanian society, condemned the occupation, its oppression, its haughtiness, and its deliberate targeting of helpless, innocent civilians, resulting in thousands of martyrs and injured, the most of whom were women and children.In addition, they criticized the world community for its hypocrisy and quiet over the Palestinian situation and urged it to uphold its moral and legal obligations in the wake of the atrocities. The attacks by settlers and the occupation army against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as the crimes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Gaza's civilian population.On several levels, particularly the extensive efforts made by His Majesty King Abdullah II to halt the attack against Gaza and provide the Strip with adequate and timely relief, they valued Jordan's positions in favor of the Palestinian people and their noble cause.