Gaza Death Toll Passes 27K

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- Death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 27,131 martyrs, in addition to more than 66,287 injuries due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the besieged Strip since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave.Through its social media pages on Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that within a 24-hour period, the Israeli occupation forces carried out 13 massacres, resulting in the deaths of 112 and 148 wounded.