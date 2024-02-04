Foreign Ministry: Jordanians Can Now Apply For Electronic Visas In UK

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- As of February 1, 2024, Jordanian citizens will be able to apply electronically for an entry visa to the United Kingdom, according to official information released by the United Kingdom yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Friday.In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the British authorities clarified that electronic travel visas will be issued starting on this month's twenty-second. During this time, Jordanian citizens who wish to visit Britain must apply for a visa using the traditional method, and the electronic travel visa is only good for a certain amount of time. As long as the passport is valid, two years. The visa application needs to be resubmitted in the event that the passport is updated or renewed.It is worth mentioning that Jordan was among the initial nations to take use of the electronic visa process for entry into the United Kingdom.