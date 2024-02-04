13,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- According to a statement released by the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, approximately 13,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, despite the Israeli occupation police tightening security measures in the occupied city of Jerusalem, especially the Old City.Witnesses told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Ramallah that military barriers had been erected in the area, and that the occupation forces had stopped and searched Jerusalemite citizens, preventing them from entering the Old City and from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.