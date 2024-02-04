US Approves India's $4 Billion Purchase Of Armed Drones

Washington, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- The US State Department approved the sale of 31 armed drones, missiles, and other equipment to India for approximately $4 billion.During PM Narendra Modi's June 2023 visit to the US, the agreement for MQ-9B Predator drones was announced.The deal will now be confirmed after approval from the US Congress.

