3 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Nairobi Gas Explosion

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- In Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, a gas-loaded vehicle burst and caused a large conflagration that destroyed homes and warehouses, leaving at least three people dead and over 200 injured.
Government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura stated on X that the fire started on Thursday night in the Embakasi neighborhood.
"A good number of residents [were] still inside as it was late at night," he said.
The Kenyan Red Cross had earlier reported that it had transported 271 patients to hospitals in and around the city, with 27 of them receiving on-site care.
