4 Israelis Arrested After Crossing Borders - Military Source

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- Four Israelis were detained by border guard units yesterday, when they stepped over the border fence, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces.According to the source, investigations showed that the infiltrators had accidentally crossed the border strip from the west to the east, and contrary to reports, there were no troops among them. They were then returned via authorized routes and channels.The General Command of the Armed Forces urges the public to get their information from legitimate sources rather than circulating rumors on social media.