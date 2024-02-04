Meta's Stock Rises 15% As Its Q4 Net Income Hits $14 Billion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- After-hours trading saw a more than 15 percent spike in shares of Facebook parent firm Meta, as the company revealed a 201 percent annual growth in fourth-quarter net earnings, fueled by higher advertising income and more users.In the quarter that concluded on December 31, the California-based corporation reported a net profit of almost $14 billion, a 21 percent increase over the third quarter's earnings.Over the course of the three months, revenue surpassed analyst projections of $39.1 billion, rising by an annual 25 percent to exceed $40.1 billion.Meta's family of apps includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services."We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and chief executive.