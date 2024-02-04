Cold, Rainy Weather Forecast To Prevail For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- The cold and rainy weather conditions that affected the Kingdom earlier in the day are forecast to continue, on Friday, in most parts of the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be westerly brisk, the JMd added.The department warnhed of flood formation in low-lying areas including the Dead Sea area, as mountainous areas are forecast to see snow.It also warned of slippery roads, low-visibility due to fog formation, namely, in the areas which witnessing rains and snows.Temperatures in Amman will range between a high of 8 degrees Celsius and a low of 2 degrees, while Aqaba will see mercury levels hovering between 20 degrees during the day and 11 degrees at night.