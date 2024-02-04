French Parliamentary Delegation Visits Rafah To Discuss Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Feb. 3 (Petra)-- A French parliamentary delegation, led by left-wing MP Eric Coquerel, called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and a halt to Israeli settlement construction, expressing his support for the Palestinian people and UNRWA.
The French delegation held a press conference on Saturday evening in Cairo to announce the goals of their visit to Rafah city on Sunday, including a call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Members of the delegation said that the visit also aims at pressuring for a permanent ceasefire and "silencing" of the guns. They also demanded an end to Israeli military intervention and emphasized the need to stop the Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza as a precondition for negotiations, on the basis of recognition of the rights of the Palestinians affirmed by United Nations resolutions and thus a return to the peace that is indispensable for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.
The French delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of non-governmental and humanitarian organizations operating in Rafah.
MENAFN04022024000117011021ID1107807354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.