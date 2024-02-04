French Parliamentary Delegation Visits Rafah To Discuss Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 3 (Petra)-- A French parliamentary delegation, led by left-wing MP Eric Coquerel, called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and a halt to Israeli settlement construction, expressing his support for the Palestinian people and UNRWA.The French delegation held a press conference on Saturday evening in Cairo to announce the goals of their visit to Rafah city on Sunday, including a call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Members of the delegation said that the visit also aims at pressuring for a permanent ceasefire and "silencing" of the guns. They also demanded an end to Israeli military intervention and emphasized the need to stop the Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza as a precondition for negotiations, on the basis of recognition of the rights of the Palestinians affirmed by United Nations resolutions and thus a return to the peace that is indispensable for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.The French delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of non-governmental and humanitarian organizations operating in Rafah.