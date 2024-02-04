British Ambassador Meets Mafraq Governor, Visits UK-Funded Projects In Zaatari Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Feb. 3 (Petra) -- The British Ambassador Philip Hall met with the Governor of Al-Mafraq Salman Najada and the Head of the Governorate Council, Saleh Al Kashman, who explained the challenges faced in the governorate around security, employment, infrastructure, and access to basic services.Ambassador Hall then visited Zaatari Refugee Camp for discussions with the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate and the Heads in Jordan of UNHCR, WFP, and UNICEF.The Ambassador thanked the Government of Jordan and the international agencies for the extraordinary work they do to assist the refugees and heard how essential services are provided and about the need to provide opportunities for the residents of the camp.He visited a business in Al-Mafraq benefiting from the presence of skilled Syrian employees and also visited Tazweed supermarket, where residents of the camp are able to buy food with cash assistance provided by the UK and other international donors.He also learned about the impact of the "WASH" programme, a collaboration between the UK, UNICEF, and other donors to build sustainable water tank infrastructure to address the immediate needs of the camp.Ambassador Hall said, "The Government of Jordan did the right thing in welcoming Syrian refugees, and the government and international organisations do an extraordinary job of providing services for the 20% or so of Syrian refugees who still live in Camps such as Zaatari. All credit goes to the government and people of Al-Mafraq Governorate, who have worked to accommodate so many new arrivals. The UK has a deep and historical partnership with Jordan. We know that people everywhere Jordanians, Syrians, others in the region and worldwide need hope a belief that they can improve their and their family's situation.""Jordan is a success story, and I meet successful, forward-looking, and optimistic Jordanians every day. They have every reason to be positive: we are living through an economic downturn, and Jordan is managing it well. As the business and investment cycle improve, the situation should improve. The UK is committed to working with the government of Jordan to ensure Jordan's continued success," Hall added."In Al-Mafraq, I saw the extraordinary generosity and spirit of Jordan and the resilience of Syrian refugees. As many Jordanians said to me, the Syrian refugees are family too. Jordan and Zaatari Camp are both success stories. There is every reason to believe that, looking forward, both will be success stories too," Ambassador Hall concluded.