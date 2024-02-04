Israel Will Require 5 Years To Recover From War, Says Former Mossad Chief

Amman, February 3 (Petra) - Former head of Israel's Mossad, Yossi Cohen, said that Israel will require five years to recover from the war.The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Cohen as stating that Israel will have to pay a heavy price to recover the detainees in Gaza.

