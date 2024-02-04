Football Team Resumes Training In High Morale To Prepare For South Korea Match

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 3 (Petra) - The Jordan national football team resumed training in Doha on Saturday evening in preparation for its match against South Korea on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, which is being held in Qatar.Nashama's training was led by Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta in high spirits after the historic achievement of qualifying for the Asian Cup semi-finals for the first time in its history.The training included technical and tactical exercises in preparation for the tough match against South Korea, with a determination to perform well and continue the good performances.In terms of support, Jordanian fans in Doha have started preparing to support the national team from the stands, amid an optimistic mood about the ability of Nashama to move forward in the tournament.The Jordanian fans painted a beautiful picture of support through the celebrations that take place daily in Souq Waqif, which won everyone's praise.