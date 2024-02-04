AFC Suspends Hamza Al-Dardour

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, Feb. 3 (Petra) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to suspend Jordanian national team player Hamza Al-Dardour for 3 matches and impose a fine of $5,000 for his behavior on the bench during the Jordan vs. Iraq match in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup.
The Jordanian national team announced that Al-Dardour has been excluded from the team's list due to his violation of the instructions, and the player has returned to Amman.
