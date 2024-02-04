Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD41.6 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 3 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, stood at JD41.6 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD39.9 as a selling price, an official said Saturday.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD48.8 and JD37.1, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grams, stood at JD293, while an English lira, which weighs eight grams, reached JD335, Allan said.Allan explained that the local market's supply and demand for gold are "weak."He added that gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $2,040 per ounce.