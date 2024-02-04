Thousands Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters In London Call For Ending Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Feb. 3 (Petra) -- Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London on Saturday to condemn the Israeli offensive in Gaza and call for an immediate ceasefire.The Guardian reported that hundreds of thousands marched from the BBC headquarters in Portland Place to Whitehall, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans calling for an end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.Protesters also held placards with messages such as "Stop the genocide," "Free Palestine," and "Occupation must end".The newspaper noted that this was the first major national demonstration in the UK since the International Court of Justice called on Israel to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide in Gaza.According to several British newspapers, the British police deployed hundreds of officers and warned participants carrying any offensive banners or slogans that they could be arrested.