Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Warn Of Expanding Israeli Ground Offensive To Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 3 (Petra) -- Palestinian human rights organizations have warned of the expansion of the Israeli ground offensive to include Rafah, which would complete the crime of genocide that the occupation forces have been committing in the Gaza Strip for 120 days.In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the organizations said that they believe that the recent statements of Israeli war leaders, in addition to the escalation of current attack patterns, indicate an imminent attack on Rafah, similar to the current situation in Khan Yunis and the rest of the Gaza Strip. This would mean a further increase in the number of victims, in an unprecedented manner given the overcrowding of Rafah Governorate with hundreds of thousands of displaced people, while the mass expulsion of Palestinians will become a reality.The organizations pointed out that about 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, injured, or lost during this ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, which constitutes 5% of the total population of the Strip. This is almost the highest percentage of victims in any war in modern history.Rafah Governorate shelters the majority of the displaced people who were forced to flee from all parts of the Strip due to the deliberate shelling from the air, land, and sea, which targeted entire residential areas and targeted shelters, hospitals, and public and private civilian facilities, coupled with military orders calling on residents to head south.The organizations warned international organizations and the international community, including the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, of the seriousness of the situation in the Gaza Strip and called on them to take immediate measures to prevent a new Nakba in Palestine and stop the genocide against the Gaza Strip.The organizations also warned Israel's partners in the crime of genocide, whether through their unlimited military and political support for the occupation state or through their silence, and called on them to fulfill their legal obligations before it is too late.