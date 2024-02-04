JAF Denies Involvement In US Air Strikes In Iraq, Affirms Respect For Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 3 (Petra) -- The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces/ Arab Army (JAF) stated on Saturday that the Royal Jordanian Air Force did not partake in recent air strikes conducted by the U.S. Air Force in Iraq, countering claims made in several media reports earlier in the day.Responding to an inquiry from the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), an official of the Armed Forces dismissed the allegations as unfounded, emphasizing the Jordanian army's respect for Iraq's sovereignty and highlighting the enduring fraternal ties between the Kingdom and other Arab states.The Armed Forces' General Command also advised the public to ignore rumors circulating on social media and to seek information from official channels, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accurate dissemination of information.