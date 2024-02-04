Official Universities Start Receiving Enrollment Applications Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's Unified Admission Unit said Saturday that students who passed the Tawjihi (General Secondary Education Certificate Exam) supplementary session can submit for enrollment in official universities, starting Sunday.The unit said it had updated data on its platform, including majors for the second semester of the academic year 2023-2024.It said that the number of majors offered for the bachelor's degree are 371 and the intermediate diploma 148, adding that the website includes a brief overview of majors and job opportunities for each, including categories as stagnant, saturated or in-demand majors, as marked by the Civil Service Commission.The unit asked students and parents to browse its webside via the link () for adminission data, majors, averages, guidance, explanation videos, fees, etc.