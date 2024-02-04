Over 800 Officials In US, Europe Sign Letter Protesting War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 03 (Petra) -- More than 800 officials in the United States and Europe have signed an open letter criticising Western policies toward Israel and Gaza and accusing their governments of "possible complicity in war crimes."According to CNN, the officials said in the letter, which was released Friday, that there is "reasonable evidence that our governments' policies contribute to serious violations of the international humanitarian law, war crimes and even ethnic cleansing or genocide."The officials, including government employees in 12 nations and EU institutions and 80 American civil servants and diplomats, accused their governments of "failing to hold Israel to the same standards it applies to other countries. The accused Western governments of "weakening their moral standing and undermining their ability to stand up for freedom, justice, and human rights globally."In their letter of dissent, the signatories called on the US to withhold military aid and "use all levers possible to reach a ceasefire and press Israel to abide by international humanitarian law."