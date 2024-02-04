448 Orphanages, Charities And Care Centers Receive Annual Royal Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 3 (Petra) -- Some 448 associations, charities and institutions that care for orphans, the elderly and persons with special needs received Saturday annual aid provided under a Royal Initiative on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah's birthday.The initiative to support and empower associations, chsrities and centers was launched in 2011, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development, which selects beneficiary institutions according to transparent and fair criteria.The initiative is an embodment of the royal interest in enabling care centers to continue providing quality services to target groups, and enhancing their societal and developmental role across the governorates of the Kingdom, said Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the committee to follow up on the implementation of His Majesty's initiatives.He said during a Royal Court ceremony to deliver aid, which was attended by Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa and Amman Governor Yasser Al-Adwan, that the initaitive is one in a series of royal initiatives to enhance charitable work and the role of institutions in achieving social protection and securing a decent life for target groups.It also aims at improving educational and training programs to integrate these groups and invest in their capabilities and potantials within an institutional partnership with the relevant authorities, he added.Issawi said that the royal directives underscore support for care centers as a strategic partner in social and developmental work and backup of the public sector's effort to advance community development, volunteerism and reaching target groups in all regions of the country.He said the largest possible number of associations will be incorporated into the initiative and will be worthy of financial aid in order to carry out their tasks, draw up their programs and enhance their role as a development arm of relevant state institutions.For her part, Bani Mustafa said the Royal Initiative represents His Majesty's interest to improve the quality of life for Jordanians, boost confidence in the level of services, accelerate development and ensure a fair distribution of national dividends across all regions of the Kingdom.She said the Ministry of Social Development prepared selection procedures of charities and beneficiary institutions, within the established foundations and standards to ensure fairness and the optimal implementation of the royal initiative.