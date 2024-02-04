107 Killed In Gaza, 165 Injured In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb 3 (Petra) -- Israeli forces committed 12 massacres against civilians in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, which left 107 people dead and injured 165, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.The Ministry said the new casualties raised the death toll to 27,238 and the total number of injured to 66,452 on the 120th day of the war, which began on October 7.It said that many people remained under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and bodies were on the streets as the Israeli army barred hospital and civil defense crews from reaching them.