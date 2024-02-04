Israeli Snipers Kills 2 Palestinians In Gaza

Gaza, Feb. 3 (Petra) -Israeli occupation sniper fire killed 2 Palestinians and injured 3 others on Saturday at Al-Nasr neighborhood intersection, west of Gaza.According to Palestinian medical sources Saturday, the death toll after the occupation army bombed a house of Hijazi family in Rafah rose to 22 martyrs.Additionally, the occupation forces arrested many Palestinian citizens in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the coastal enclave and forced others to evacuate their homes to Deir al-Balah in the central coastal enclave.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.