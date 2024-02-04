Israel Killed 15 Gazans In Rafah, Deir Al-Balah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 3 (Petra) -Israeli airstrikes on 3 homes killed 15 Palestinians and injured others Saturday in the cities of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and Rafah in the south, and blew up a residential square in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave.According to Palestinian sources, Al-Qassam Brigades announced killing 15 Israeli soldiers, amid intense battles in the west and center of Gaza, while Israel Broadcasting Authority affirmed that 3,000 soldiers have undergone psychological treatment since beginning of the war.The occupation forces continue their atrocities and massacres against Gaza for the 120th day, as death toll since start of the aggression against the enclave on October 7th rose to 27,131 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children, and 66,287 injured Palestinians, in an initial tally from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.The ministry indicated that thousands of citizens are still missing under rubble and on roads, and the occupation is still barring ambulance and civil defense crews' access to causalities.