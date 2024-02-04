Rain Showers Forecast In Jordan's Northern, Central Areas-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 3 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be very cold and rain showers are forecast to fall often in the Kingdom's northern regions and some central and eastern regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.In its report, the JMD warns of the risk of low horizontal visibility, especially over the mountainous areas due to fog, as well as slippery roads in downpour areas and frost formation in the early morning and late night hours over the southern mountains.The weather on Sunday will be cold almost countrywide with sporadic rain showers expected in the Kingdom's northern regions and parts of the central regions.On Monday, the weather will be chilly almost nationwide with showers set to fall occasionally in Jordan's northern and central regions.Also today, temperatures in Amman will range hit a high of 10 degrees Celsius and a low of 3C, while Aqaba will see a fair 20C during the day and 11C at night.