HPC: Early Detection Rates For Reproductive Cancers In Jordan Remain Low

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 4 (Petra) - The Higher Population Council has highlighted a significant shortfall in the early detection of reproductive cancers within Jordan.It reported that a minimal percentage of women of childbearing age have engaged in either self-examination or professional evaluation for breast cancer in the past year, despite it being the most prevalent cancer type among this demographic.In a communique released by the Council on Sunday, coinciding with World Cancer Day on February 4th, it was noted that only 21% of women have undergone such examinations, with the figure slightly higher, at 27%, among those in the latter stages of their reproductive years.This is in the context of a vigorous national initiative aimed at promoting early detection of this malignancy.The survey revealed that 50% of women refrained from mammography due to perceived lack of necessity, while 38% cited the absence of symptoms or illness as their reason. Other deterrents included apprehension about diagnosis outcomes, insufficient familial or spousal support, issues related to service access, financial constraints, among others.Pertaining to cervical cancer, the Council's statement pointed out that although approximately 65% of reproductive-age women are aware of the Pap smear test, a screening procedure for cervical cancer, less than 24% of previously married women of childbearing age have actually undergone this test. The participation rate increases to one-third among women nearing the end of their reproductive phase but drops to 19% among those from the most disadvantaged socioeconomic strata.It is important to note the absence of a cervical cancer vaccine provision in Jordan, attributed to the high costs associated with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing and vaccination, which are essential for cervical cancer prevention. Furthermore, there is a notable disparity in the emphasis placed on early cancer detection campaigns between genders, with male-specific cancers receiving considerably less attention.The Council emphasized its commitment to the enactment of the National Strategy for Reproductive and Sexual Health, which encompasses a broad spectrum of reproductive health aspects as highlighted during the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.This strategy serves as a foundational guideline for the universal accessibility to integrated services and information regarding reproductive and sexual health, aiming to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2015-2030, particularly the third goal focusing on health and well-being.The Council stressed the necessity for a holistic, interdisciplinary, and evidence-informed approach to cancer burden management in the Kingdom, advocating for comprehensive health coverage that spans prevention, early detection, accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and palliative care.This approach underlines the importance of formulating national cancer prevention and control strategies grounded in a cohesive and strategic framework.According to the National Cancer Registry in Jordan, cancer ranks as the second leading cause of mortality, with a total of 10,006 new cases diagnosed in 2019, 76% of which affected Jordanian nationals. Women accounted for over half of these diagnoses, representing 52.1% of cases compared to 47.9% among men.The crude incidence rate of cancer among Jordanians was reported at approximately 104 deaths per 100,000 population, with gender-specific rates of about 98 for males and 110 for females.The Central region recorded the highest incidence of cancer, contributing to 71.2% of the total cases among Jordanians, followed by 11% in the North Region, and 4.3% in the southern Region.Analysis of the 2019 data by age indicated that 44.5% of cancer cases were diagnosed in individuals aged 60 years and above, with males predominating in this age group at 57% compared to females. In contrast, females constituted a majority of 61.7% in the 30-59 year age group. Furthermore, 4.1% of new cancer diagnoses were among individuals younger than 15 years.Globally, cancer represents a significant cause of mortality and a major barrier to increasing life expectancy across all countries. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is either the first or second leading cause of death before the age of 70 in 112 out of 183 countries, and ranks as the third or fourth contributing factor in 23 additional countries.Statistically, one in every five men and one in six women worldwide will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, with mortality rates indicating that one in every eight men and one in every eleven women with cancer will succumb to the disease.The disparity in cancer treatment and care availability is stark, with only about 14% of patients in need of palliative care receiving it. Whereas comprehensive treatment is accessible in over 90% of high-income countries, less than 15% of low-income countries can offer similar services.World Cancer Day, observed today, is part of a global initiative spearheaded by the International Union Against Cancer aimed at raising awareness, enhancing education, and motivating actions at individual, collective, and governmental levels.It is asserted that over one-third of cancer cases can be prevented, and an additional third can be effectively treated if detected early and managed appropriately. Implementing strategies tailored to resource availability for prevention, early detection, and treatment could save millions of lives annually.