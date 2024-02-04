Health Ministry Advances To Second Stage Of Best Arab Ministry Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health has advanced to the second stage of the Best Arab Ministry award for its commitment to implementing institutional excellence standards at par with international benchmarks. Embracing innovation, development, and performance governance, the ministry aligns its strategies with national visions and sectoral goals.In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry highlighted its efforts over the past year in refining its strategy to harmonize with national visions. It revamped its administrative structure in tandem with the updated strategic plan and enlisted proficient experts across various medical domains. Strengthening employee relations and implementing comprehensive reforms, the ministry aimed to elevate its performance standards significantly.Dr. Safaa Oran, the Director of Institutional Development and Quality Control at the Ministry, emphasized that the Arab Government Excellence Award seeks to foster Arab collaboration in management practices, implement international best practices, and spotlight successful administrative models within the Arab region.The award recognizes exemplary Arab entities across 15 categories, spanning individuals and institutions. These categories include the best Arab ministry, governmental body or institution, developmental initiative or experience, projects empowering youth and enhancing education, as well as initiatives focusing on health sector development, infrastructure, and community empowerment, alongside outstanding Arab smart government applications.