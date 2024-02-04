Jordanian Film 'The Load' Reaches Semi-Finals In International Film Festivals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - The cinematic creation "The Load," crafted by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army's (JAF) Military Media Directorate in 2024, has earned a coveted spot in the semi-finals of prestigious international film festivals, including the US-based Oniros Film Awards, New York International Film Awards (NYIFA), and the UK's CKF International Film Festival (CKFIFF).This achievement places The Load alongside other remarkable international films in the short films category, with the final selections set to be announced between now and mid-April.Among the contenders in the short films category, The Load stands out alongside two Emirati films and a Turkish production. Together, they compete with a total of 78 films at the Oniros Film Awards and 76 films at the NYIFA.Within the CKFIFF competition, The Load proudly represents the sole Arab and Middle Eastern film in the race, securing a spot among the top 16 films globally.Brigadier General Mustafa Hiyary, Director of the Military Media Directorate, emphasized that the conception of The Load aligns with JAF's vision to utilize diverse communication channels and harness the influential role of art in combatting and raising awareness about the perils of drug abuse, a pervasive issue affecting many societies globally.The film aims to unveil the harsh reality of drug dealers, criminal gangs, and smugglers who exploit societal vulnerabilities to ensnare individuals and subject them to various forms of violence, he added in a press statement on Sunday.Hiyary stated that the film's production plan was meticulously crafted to actualize its educational vision, integrating it into the compelling narrative that illustrates the painful struggles of families devastated by the drug scourge. The military team dedicated their capabilities to translating the film's message and bringing to life the challenging realities faced by these affected families.Major Muhammad Al-Twaijer, the film's director and screenwriter, elaborated on the dramatic philosophy underpinning The Load. The narrative is built on the ancient wisdom: "The end of life begins with an evil thought. Either you give up on it and survive, or you choose to go after it and end up dead." The storyline revolves around the character Abu Omar, a simple fifty-year-old man, resisting the sinister plans of "Odeh," the antagonist aiming to lure Abu Omar into criminal activities.The ensuing dramatic events unfold a tale of betrayal, treachery, and the destruction of humanity as greed takes hold, illustrating the consequences of succumbing to the temptations of the dark side.The Load marks a significant milestone as the first-ever production entirely undertaken by the Military Media Directorate. The film, from conception to execution, including writing, directing, production, cinematography, and editing, was orchestrated by the Military Media Center.