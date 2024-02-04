Water Authority Graduates Second Batch Of Palestinian Water Sector Trainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - The Water Authority (WA) has concluded a training program for a second batch of participants from the Palestinian water sector, with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).The graduation ceremony took place in the presence of representatives from the JICA office in Amman and Palestine, as well as dignitaries from the Palestinian Water Authority.The Ministry's statement on Sunday highlighted that a total of 9 trainees, representing various Palestinian municipalities and water institutions, actively engaged in the comprehensive training program hosted at WA's Water Training Center in Amman.The program encompassed a blend of practical and theoretical training, focusing on treatment plants, the responsible reuse of treated water, and hands-on experience in WA's laboratories.The statement further elucidated that the participants were extensively exposed to the latest advancements in international water treatment and reuse technologies. Renowned specialists and technicians, possessing significant expertise in the water sector, guided the trainees through cutting-edge practices and methodologies during the program, it added.