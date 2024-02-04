Jordanian Food Industry Makes Waves In Over 130 Markets, Showcasing Resilience And Innovation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) – The Jordanian food industry has achieved a significant milestone by successfully penetrating more than 130 international markets, according to Basel Al-Rimawi, an industry expert.During a recent panel discussion organized by the Jordanian Association for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Al-Rimawi unveiled this remarkable achievement, highlighting that the sector's success is rooted in its dedication to diversity and continuous innovation, distinguishing Jordanian food products on the global stage.Al-Rimawi emphasized that Jordanian factories actively participate in international exhibitions, showcasing their products and staying informed about the latest scientific and technological advancements in food manufacturing. He underscored the industry's commitment to stringent quality control measures.He pointed out that this global outreach comes at a crucial time, showcasing the industry's resilience during challenging global events, including the Gaza conflict, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and the maritime transport crisis. The industry's success is attributed to its use of high-quality raw materials, cutting-edge technology in production lines, and a skilled workforce prioritizing product quality.He further highlighted that key stakeholders, including government entities, industry associations, and trade organizations, have played a pivotal role in supporting the Jordanian food industry. Their collaborative efforts align with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who consistently directs the agricultural and industrial sectors to sustain and increase production, particularly in the face of challenges like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.According to Al-Rimawi, this remarkable success not only showcases the industry's global reach but also positions Jordan as a key player in ensuring national food security. Looking ahead, industry leaders stress the importance of ongoing government support and continued collaboration to further enhance the quality and reach of Jordanian agricultural products on the international stage.