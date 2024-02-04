Ukrainian Strike Destroys Russia's Drone Control Point

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated over 50 Russian invaders and a drone control point.

Operational Command South reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, we have received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank had 54 KIAs. An artillery system, a mortar, and two armored fighting vehicles were destroyed," the statement reads.

update: Ukrainian aircraft strike 12 enemy troop concentration area

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed an UAV control point.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since February 24, 2022, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine has amounted to 388,750.