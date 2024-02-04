Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Kindergarten Claims Palestinian Lives, Including Children

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 4 (Petra) – A number of Palestinians were killed last night and early Sunday, after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a kindergarten housing displaced people east of Rafah.Medical sources have confirmed multiple Palestinian fatalities, including two young girls, and numerous injuries in the southern Gaza Strip.In a separate incident, Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Masran family in the Nuseirat camp, situated in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in several Palestinians being wounded.Since October 7th, the Israeli occupation forces have relentlessly carried out aggressive attacks against the Gaza Strip, leading to the devastating loss of more than 27,238 Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children.Additionally, 66,452 individuals have been injured, while the whereabouts of over 8,000 others remain unknown, trapped beneath the rubble or stranded on roads. Disturbingly, the occupation hampers access for ambulance crews to reach these victims, as highlighted by the latest statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health