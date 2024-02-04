Chilly Weather Persists In Jordan With Occasional Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) – Sunday's weather forecast predicted cold weather across most areas of the Kingdom, with partly cloudy skies in the northern and central regions. Intermittent light rain showers are expected in the northern areas and limited parts of the central-western regions, with moderate westerly winds.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued a warning about potential fog, leading to reduced horizontal visibility in the highlands and plains.Moreover, frost formation is anticipated during the early morning and late night hours in the high southern mountain highlands and certain desert areas.On Monday, the weather will continue to be cold across most regions, with partial cloud cover, particularly in the north and center. Occasional light rain showers are forecast in the northern and central-western areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.As Tuesday approaches, mercury levels will experience a slight rise, resulting in cold weather over the highlands and relatively cold conditions in other regions. Some low-level cloud cover is anticipated, and there is a weak possibility of light rain showers in the morning hours in the northern areas and limited parts of the central-western regions. The northwesterly winds will be moderate.Wednesday will witness a gradual temperature increase, reaching normal levels for this time of year. The high mountain highlands will see cold weather, while the rest of the country will enjoy pleasant conditions. Low-level cloud cover is expected in the north and center, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C or even 1-C in the northern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 22C and lows of 10C.