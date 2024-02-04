Azerbaijan Discloses Non-Working Days Next Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The non-working days of March have been announced.

Azernews reports that non-working days were included in the working time norm and production calendar for 2024 by the Decision of the Board of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population dated December 15, 2023. So, March 8 will be considered a non-working day as International Women's Day.

March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 are non-working days. Since March 23 and 24 fall on Saturday and Sunday of the week, March 25 and 26 will also be considered holidays.

So next month there will be no work for 16 days including weekends.