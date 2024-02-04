Through The E-Police Mobile App People Can Get Conviction Certificate With A Single Click

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Through the E-Polis mobile application, it is possible to get
the certificate of conviction with one click, Azernews reports.
The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told that
for this, it is necessary to go to the New applications section in
the application and click on the Certificate of Conviction section.
For a new application, you first select the station where you will
apply and press the Next button. After reading the personal
information here, you just need to mark the application as read and
press the Finish button.
Thus, it is possible to get a certificate of conviction with an
electronic signature without going anywhere.
The document obtained through E-Polis will be accepted as an
official document by all other agencies.
E-Polis mobile application can be downloaded from App Store or
Google Play.
