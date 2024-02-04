Silver Signal Today - 2/02: Buy Or Sell? (Video & Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Silver attempted to rally during Thursday's trading session but ultimately retraced its gains, reflecting the persistently erratic behavior observed in the market. The impending Non-Farm Payroll announcement scheduled for Friday is expected to introduce a considerable degree of volatility into this market. This will obviously have a far reaching influence on silver, and I think it could be the next big event to keep the market into the consolidation region.
Despite the initial rally attempt, silver continues to exhibit a back-and-forth pattern. Presently, the $22 level appears to serve as a significant support floor, capturing the attention of many market participants. The outcome hinges on whether this level holds. A breakdown below $22 may lead to a targeting of the $21 level. Conversely, if the market experiences a downturn followed by a rebound, potential resistance levels to watch include $23.25, $23.50, and a possible rally to the $24.50 level. This is an area that I think there is a big fight just waiting to happen. This is a major issue at the moment, but if we get above there – we fly at that point Perspective
Taking a longer-term perspective, the $26 level stands as a formidable resistance barrier, marking the upper boundary of the consolidation range. Notably, the outcome of Friday's jobs report is anticipated to exert a substantial influence on the bond markets, consequently impacting silver prices . The performance of silver is closely tied to interest rates and the fluctuations of the US dollar. Additionally, questions regarding industrial demand arise as silver plays a pivotal role in various emerging green technologies.
Currently, it appears that silver may experience further downward movement before attracting value-oriented buyers. While there is an inclination to participate in this trend, it is prudent to await the release of the jobs report, as such a significant announcement can potentially disrupt the markets. In summary, there is a bullish sentiment for the long-term prospects of silver. However, it is essential to exercise caution due to the market's inherent volatility , which can pose substantial risks to one's trading account. Consequently, it is advisable to approach the market cautiously, especially in anticipation of significant announcements, and await a more favorable entry point based on perceived value.
