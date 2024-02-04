Natural Gas Forecast Today - 01/02: Gas Choppy Near Bottom

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market witnessed a slight dip in Wednesday's trading session, with a likelihood of recovery on the horizon.

The $2.25 level appears to provide a degree of support, forming part of the broader price range extending from $2 to $3.33. The $2.50 level serves as a notable point of attraction, representing a potential equilibrium point or fair value.

The $2.50 level is likely to be revisited multiple times throughout the year, given natural gas's tendency to undergo extended periods of range-bound trading. This level also tends to attract significant options trading activity.

In the current context, the market is closer to its lower range. Consequently, a short-term rally is a plausible scenario. However, it's important to emphasize that this is not a long-term investment opportunity. Natural gas is expected to continue its back-and-forth oscillations, which is quite normal for this market. The natural gas markets are notoriously rangebound throughout the year most of the time, and therefore if you are a rangebound type of trader – this is a great market.

Winter Season a Miss

The conclusion of the winter season has been a disappointment for those with bullish expectations for the natural gas market. The focus has shifted towards establishing a trading range for the remainder of the year, reflecting the market's current consolidation. This market can be traded, as long as you aren't expecting massive moves.

Considering the proximity to the lower end of the range, a modest recovery is a reasonable expectation. It's crucial to note that a breakdown below the $2 level would be a severe and unlikely development. Despite the recent market decline, attention should also be directed towards potential geopolitical factors, particularly in the Middle East, which could trigger panic rallies due to potential disruptions in shipping and transportation systems.

In the end, the natural gas market has experienced a temporary dip but is positioned for a potential rebound. The $2.50 level is a pivotal point within the range, and while a short-term recovery is possible, it should be viewed as a trading opportunity rather than a long-term investment. The market is currently consolidating as it navigates the transition from the winter season, with attention also focused on external geopolitical factors that could influence price dynamics.

