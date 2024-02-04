Gold Forecast Today - 2/02: Gold In A Range (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Gold witnessed an initial rally during Thursday's trading session, but it soon exhibited signs of weakness, currently, it appears that the market is approaching a crucial juncture. Nonetheless, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the $2,000 level serves as a significant support level, potentially extending down to $1,980.







In the event of a pullback to this range, it is likely that a substantial number of buyers will emerge in the vicinity, prompting a market reversal. Should the market successfully breach the $2,060 level, it could pave the way for a potential move towards the $2,075 mark. Broadly speaking, it is reasonable to expect this market to remain within a defined trading range .

It is pertinent to note that the impending release of job-related data on Friday will introduce a considerable degree of market noise. However, it is improbable that this event will trigger a breakout from the current trading range.

Trading Perspective

From a trading perspective, the strategy of buying on short-term dips seems favorable despite the prevailing shooting star pattern and negative sentiment. It is worth acknowledging that, at some point in the future, external factors such as interest rate adjustments or geopolitical tensions may push the market beyond the $2,075 level, potentially transitioning it into a more long-term "buy and hold" scenario. Conversely, a drop below the $1,980 level could result in the market breaking below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average, fundamentally altering the trajectory of gold in the long run.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

The gold market is strongly influenced by fluctuations in the 10-year yield, a critical factor to monitor closely. Additionally, geopolitical concerns can drive demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Given the current global landscape, characterized by numerous potential geopolitical issues, it is plausible that gold will eventually regain its stability. Consequently, a prudent approach involves buying on each dip. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge the inherent challenges in navigating the market's current state of volatility.

In the end, gold's recent trading patterns indicate an impending decision point in the market. The $2,000 level stands as a substantial support , with potential extension down to $1,980. While short-term dips present buying opportunities, the $2,075 level remains a critical point to watch for potential upward momentum. Factors such as interest rates and geopolitical tensions will continue to exert influence on the market's direction, making it a challenging yet dynamic trading environment.

our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.