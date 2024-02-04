EUR/USD Forecast Today - 2/02: Choppy Movement (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The euro experienced a decline during the trading session on Thursday, briefly falling below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average. However, as we approach the impending jobs report on Friday, the currency pair appears to be nearing the lower boundary of its prolonged consolidation range.

For EUR/USD , the initial dip below the 200-day EMA was followed by a reversal, indicating signs of recovery. Currently, it appears that the 200-day EMA may provide support, with the 50-day EMA positioned above, acting as resistance under normal circumstances. Additionally, there are growing uncertainties surrounding the potential need for the European Central Bank (ECB) to reduce interest rates. If such a measure becomes necessary, it is reasonable to expect prolonged struggles for the euro, particularly in light of Germany's economic recession, which presents a significant challenge for the ECB.

This market is likely to continue its sideways movement within the established range. Notably, the 1.0750 level beneath holds substantial significance as a major support level . Consequently, it is advisable to view the market through the lens of being closer to the bottom of the range rather than the top. Should a weekly candlestick closure occur below the 1.0750 level, it could potentially trigger a significant downward movement.

Choppy Behavior

In essence, the market is expected to exhibit choppy behavior, with limited changes in the overall landscape. It is important to note that the probability of fading rallies outweighs other potential scenarios. While the breach of the 1.1000 level above would constitute a significant development for the euro, current conditions do not indicate that such an event is imminent. Friday's trading session is anticipated to be volatile, necessitating caution in terms of position size. Exercising prudence and avoiding overextension are paramount, particularly during the Non-Farm Payroll announcement , when the allure of substantial gains can be tempting.

In the end, the euro faced a temporary setback in Thursday's trading session, and attention is now focused on the impending jobs report. The currency pair is situated near the lower boundary of its long-standing consolidation range. While support from the 200-day EMA is anticipated, the looming possibility of ECB interest rate cuts and Germany's economic woes cast a shadow on the euro's long-term prospects. Market dynamics suggest continued range-bound trading, with a preference for fading rallies. The breach of the 1.1000 level remains a distant possibility, and traders should exercise caution and avoid excessive risk-taking, especially during volatile events like the Non-Farm Payroll announcement.

