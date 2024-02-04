Israeli Aggression Claims 127 Lives In Gaza Past 24 Hours -- Health Department

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 4 -- Up to 127 Gazans died and 178 others suffered various injuries in intensive Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, the local health authorities reported.

The health department in Gaza said in a statement the toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the enclave, since October 7, has increased to 27,365 deaths and 66,630 injuries.

A number of the victims has remained under rubble of the bombarded buildings and the occupation forces continue to bar medics from reaching the corpses, it added.

Israel, since October 7 when Hamas fighters launched a wide-scale onslaught on Israeli settlements around Gaza, has subjected the densely populated enclave with heavy attacks with tanks, artillery, warplanes and gunboats.

Whole residential districts have been wiped out and hundreds of thousands of the Gazans have been crammed in randomly built camps adjacent to the southern boundaries of the strip, struggling to survive in squalid conditions. (end)

