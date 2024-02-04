Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on his country's national day.
KUWAIT -- The World Bank is ready to support Kuwait's Vision 2035, Ziad Nakat, the WB Resident Representative in Kuwait, says in an interview by Ali Al-Rashidi
RAMALLAH -- Up to 127 Gazans died and 178 others suffered various injuries in intensive Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
WASHINGTON -- CENTCOM announces US forces have destroyed a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen. (end) rk
MENAFN04022024000071011013ID1107807199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.